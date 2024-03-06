Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs

New Delhi: Medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs as per revised criteria, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option."

He said the Department of Personnel and Training, in consultation with the Sports Ministry, has made "progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs."