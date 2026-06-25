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'Killing of Constitution' during Emergency should be made part of textbooks, says Naqvi

BJP leader alleged that Congress, which killed thousands of youths during Emergency is trying to cover its sins by organising a campaign called 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMukhtar Abbas Naqvi

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