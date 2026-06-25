'Killing of Constitution' during Emergency should be made part of textbooks, says Naqvi

<p>New Delhi: Senior BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mukhtar-abbas-naqvi">Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi</a> on Thursday said the Congress' "criminal killing of the Constitution under the garb of the Emergency" should be made part of textbooks so that people get to know of the "heinous crime" against democracy.</p><p>He said the Congress, which "killed, tortured and imprisoned" thousands of youths during the Emergency", is today trying to cover its sins by organising a campaign called 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.</p><p>The Congress launched the 40-day campaign simultaneously at 28 locations across the country on Thursday to engage with students and collect feedback on issues ranging from examination paper leaks and recruitment delays to broader concerns in the education sector.</p>.Emergency dark period which saw Indian democracy brutally crushed: PM Modi.<p>"Instead of roaming across the country to beg for forgiveness for its sins committed during the Emergency, the Congress, engulfed in its feudal arrogance, is shamelessly flaunting its hands that are stained with the blood of thousands of youths," Naqvi said at a programme organised on 'Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas' by Bhartiya Bauddh Sangh at the NDMC Convention Centre here.</p><p>The Congress' "criminal killing of the Constitution under the garb of the Emergency" should be included in the textbooks, the former minority affairs minister said.</p><p>"Even after 50 years, the wounds inflicted on the Constitution and democracy during the Emergency have not healed. The Emergency is a heart-wrenching truth, a lesson, a message which should be included in textbooks so that every person who believes in the Constitution and democracy becomes aware of this heinous crime against democracy," he said.</p><p>Naqvi said the Modi government is the first non-Congress government that has entered into its third consecutive term and made India a global brand of good governance and inclusive empowerment.</p><p>The Modi government has shattered the feudal arrogance of the grand old party, he said. </p>