Killing of woman for alleged witchcraft: SC junks appeal of 2 against conviction, life term

The Supreme Court has rejected a contention by two men, convicted and sentenced to life for murder, that they had no common intention to kill and that they simply wanted to teach the victim-woman a lesson so that she may not indulge in her practices of witchcraft in future.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal dismissed appeals filed by Bhaktu Gorain and Bandhu Gorain for killing Keshari Mahato in 1993 in West Bengal's Purulia district for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The court upheld the conviction and sentence of life imprisonment imposed on two men, relying upon ocular testimony of family members of the deceased and the medical evidence.

The bench, however, allowed the two convicts to seek remission as per the prevailing policy of the state government since they have served over 15 years in jail.

Dealing with their submission of absence of common intention, the bench said, "Admittedly an altercation had taken place between the parties on the previous night in which all the five accused persons were present and it is in furtherance of the said quarrel that all of them had appeared in the morning with reinforced vengeance."

The bench also said the very fact that the appellants and three other convicts had assembled in the morning and surrounded (gheraoed) the deceased with deadly weapons is sufficient indication to infer that they had acted "in a pre-planned manner with a pre-determined mind".