Kiren Rijiju flags off India's maiden winter science expedition to Arctic

New Delhi: Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday flagged off India's first-ever winter science expedition to the Arctic region, in a bid to maintain year-long presence at the Himadri research station in Svalbard in Norway.

A team of four scientists will embark on the journey on Tuesday to India's research station in the NyAlesund town on the Brogger peninsula where research institutes from 10 countries have laboratories.

Ny-Alesund is the world's northernmost settlement, situated at 79 degrees north latitude in the north-western region of Spitsbergen, Svalbard.

"In this maiden winter expedition, our scientists are poised to unravel further mysteries and push the boundaries of scientific knowledge about our Climate & Planet," Rijiju said.