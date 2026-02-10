Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kiren Rijiju slams Congress women MPs for protesting near PM Modi's seat in Lok Sabha

Rijiju later told reporters that women MPs were sent forward.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLok SabhaIndia PoliticsKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us