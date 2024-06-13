Kerala man makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Kasaragod (Kerala): Amidst the sorrow and shock following the fire at a residential building in Kuwait in which 40 Indians are suspected to have died, a split-second decision by Nalinakshan saved his life.

The resident of Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, found himself trapped on a third floor apartment in the building when disaster struck.

In a daring bid to escape the flames, he made a split-second decision that saved his life -- he jumped onto a nearby water tank.