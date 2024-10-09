Knives out for Congress in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, day after Haryana poll debacle

Senior Opposition leaders like Omar Abdullah and Sanjay Raut said the Congress should introspect on what went wrong. The CPI(M), which fought one each seat in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in alliance, asked the Congress to introspect about “other factors” beyond “micro-caste mobilisation and insidious communal propaganda” for the electoral rout.

Opposition sources claimed that the grand old party has given the BJP a “life jacket” they were looking for after the Lok Sabha results and the Congress should not “mistreat” allies in poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Attacking the Congress for not taking along alliance partners like AAP and SP in Haryana, sources in the I.N.D.I.A bloc alleged that the Congress is back to its “arrogant self” after doubling their tally in the Lok Sabha with the help of alliance partners.