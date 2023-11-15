JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kohli's remarkable milestone testament to his enduring dedication, exceptional talent, says PM Modi

He said, 'Today, Virat Kohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship.'
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 14:32 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the Indian batter set a world record by scoring his 50th ODI century, saying he has exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship.

This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent, Modi said on X.

He said, "Today, Virat Kohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship."

He added, "I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations."

With his century against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals in Mumbai, Kohli moved past his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who had held the record for most ODI centuries till now with 49 of them.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 14:32 IST)
India NewsSports NewsVirat KohliCricketNarendra ModiCricket World CupICC World Cup

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT