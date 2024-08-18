Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, to hear matter on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.