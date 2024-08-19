Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case on Aug 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the August 9 rape and murder of the Post Graduate trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, which has triggered countrywide protests and outrage.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will take up the matter registered as 'In Re: Alleged Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor in RG Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata and related issues'.

The case was instituted suo motu by the apex court as a number of petition letters were sent, raising concerns over the safety and security of medical fraternity following the vandalisation of the hospital premises on August 14 by a mob.