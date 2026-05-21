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Kolkata firing-blast case: Mumbai Police nab three suspects

Police said the accused would be medically examined before being handed over to the Shibpur Police Station in Howrah for further legal proceedings.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsMumbaiKolkatablastfiring

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