Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA resumes strike after backlash from resident doctors

The strike will continue following the tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, it said.

Following the FORDA's decision to call off the protest, Maulana Azad Medical College RDA president Aparna Setia had told PTI, "We want a written assurance from the ministry. Until then, we will continue our strike as we cannot rely on verbal assurances."

In its statement, the federation said the "events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence (in Kolkata) on Wednesday night, have shocked and anguished us all, marking a dark chapter for our profession".

"As an association, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with our fellow resident doctors. We strongly condemn the Union ministry and state (West Bengal) government for failing to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis," it said.

Following the Tuesday meeting with Nadda, FORDA in a statement had said, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days."

Safdarjung Hospital RDA general secretary Ayush Raj said faculty members and the nursing department personnel are also supporting the strike.

He added that the FORDA, which had initially called off the strike, is now rejoining the agitation.

Resident doctors of the GTB Hospital held a protest on Thursday, according to its RDA president Rajat Sharma.