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Kolkata Metro: Supreme Court pulls up Bengal govt for creating 'roadblocks', says 'don't politicise everything'

The counsel for the state government said the project cannot proceed as roads will be blocked for the construction, through which ambulances and emergency vehicles traverse.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtKolkata Metro

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