Kolkata rape case: 'CBI probe uncovers key leads, suggests involvement of more people,' says Supreme Court

The bench, which took up the matter after 4 pm, the time for rising of the bench, said, "Very substantial leads have come up in the CBI Investigation. Obviously, let the CBI continue the investigation on two aspects the alleged rape and murder and the second on financial irregularities referred by the Calcutta High Court."

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, the injuries seem to have been accentuated by the fact that she was wearing braces and glasses? How was it that she was wearing glasses at that particular point? Was she attacked when she was asleep?

Mehta said she was asleep.

"Then how she was wearing her glasses," the bench asked.

At this juncture, a counsel said that she was not wearing glasses and the seizure said that the glasses were broken, and found beside her on the mattress.