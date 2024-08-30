Kolkata rape-murder case: Dhankhar condemns incident, calls for strong punishment

"It is unfortunate to see the kind of fear girls and women have in their minds because of such incidents. President Murmu is a tribal woman herself. She has seen the ground reality. She rightly expressed in a media note that enough is enough for crime against women," Dhankhar said.

Referring to the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident, he added that the repeated incidents call for a strong ecosystem to punish the culprits and instil fear in their minds.

He slammed those justifying the rape incident by calling it a regular occurrence, saying he is appalled by their thought process.

Dhankhar also slammed "anti-national" narratives against India and called it the biggest challenge in the development of the country.

He urged students to keep the national interest above political and ideological differences.