'Kolkata rape-murder matter of great public importance': Supreme Court rejects West Bengal's plea to stop live streaming of hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the West Bengal not to live stream the proceedings in the case related to August 9 Kolkata rape and murder of a PG doctor on allegations that the lawyers were threatened, besmirched and vilified.
Taking up the suo motu matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "This is a matter of great public importance and public must know what transpires in the courtroom."
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, asked the court to stop live streaming of the proceedings in the matter as the moment judges make a comment on this highly emotive issue, there is a public reaction.
"Our 50 years of reputation is besmirched," he said.
Sibal said in the Swapnil Tripathi judgment (related to live streaming), this court had said live streaming may be avoided in highly emotive cases.
The counsel also claimed women lawyers were being threated with rape or acide attacks.
The bench said any lawyer appearing for any side in any matter cannot be threatened.
"We will take care of this," the bench said.
During the hearing, the court also went through the CBI's status report and expressed satisfaction over the line of investigation undertaken by the CBI, saying disclosing it might jeopardise the probe.
"We are absolutely confident it would reveal the truth and further truth, it would be unwise to make any comment on this at the moment," the bench said.
