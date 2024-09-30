Home
india

Kolkata rape-murder: SC pulls up Bengal govt for 'tardiness' in installing CCTVs, building resting rooms

The top court also reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:05 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:05 IST
