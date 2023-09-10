Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit

Panini's grammar treatise 'Ashtadhyayi', Rig Veda inscription and digital images of Bhimbhetka cave paintings in Madhya Pradesh, dating back to approximately 30,000 years, have also been displayed as part of this project.

"As India prepares to welcome world leaders for the historic G20Summit, the cultural corridor at #BharatMandapam stands as a testament to global heritage and a celebration of the belief in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam Witness this remarkable display #CultureUnitesAll #G20Summit2023," the Ministry of Culture posted on 'X' along with a video on Saturday.