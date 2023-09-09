Home
india

Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 06:31 IST

A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha's Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, here on Saturday.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change.

Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

(Published 09 September 2023, 06:31 IST)
