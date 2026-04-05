Konkan railway records ticket checking revenue of Rs 27.59 cr

<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/konkan-railway-issues-caution-against-fraudulent-recruitment-cases-3894387">Konkan Railway </a>Corporation Limited (KRCL) recorded ticket checking revenue of Rs 27.59 crore during the last financial year 2025-26.</p><p>During the last financial year, a total of 1,400 special train services were operated on various occasions, comprising 376 Ganpati Special Trains, 185 Summer Special Trains, 86 Winter Special Trains, 38 FTR (Full Tariff Rate) services, and 715 Other Special Services. </p><p>It has enhanced accessibility for Divyangjan through provision of ramps, braille signage, and upgraded signage boards at Karmali, Thivim, Karwar, Murdeshwar and Udupi stations, in line with the latest guidelines.</p><p>The KRCL has generated 3.67 lakh kilowatt-hours of solar power, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 45.94 lakh.</p>.Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.41 crore in February from unauthorised travellers.<p>A total of 92 theft cases were successfully registered, leading to the recovery of stolen assets valued at Rs 35.73 lakh, strengthening vigilance and asset protection across the network. It has rescued 90 runaway children, reinforcing passenger safety and social responsibility. </p><p>Improved Safety Infrastructure with approximately 2,700 meters of Cattle Run-Over (CRO) prevention fencing was installed in the Karwar region and Ratnagiri region significantly enhancing operational safety and reducing risks of animal-related incidents on tracks.</p><p>The KRCL has proposed to construct a new crossing station at Mookambika Road Byndoor in Udupi district. At present Byndoor station is considered as a halt station.</p>