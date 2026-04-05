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Konkan railway records ticket checking revenue of Rs 27.59 cr

The KRCL also generated 3.67 lakh kilowatt-hours of solar power, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 45.94 lakh.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsIndiaKonkan RailwayUdupiKonkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)

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