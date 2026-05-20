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Krishna-Godavari dispute: RIL, two firms tell Supreme Court they will write to Centre for mediation

The counsel urged the bench that hearing in the case may be stopped till the mediation outcome.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKrishna basin

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