Krishna Janambhoomi case: Plea in SC seeks scientific survey of Shahi Idgah site

The plea, filed through advocate Himanshu Shekhar Tripathi, said, “To ensure the credibility of the claim regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions”.

It also contended that in order to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through a proper scientific survey.

It also claimed that Shahi Masjid Idgah Management Committee has not only caused extensive destruction to the maximum area in the past but also continues to engage in ongoing destruction, which still persists. Their actions have resulted in the continuous degradation of the area in dispute, it added.

"Due to lack of proper property demarcation and absence of a scientific survey conducted by the concerned authority to officially confirm the temple’s status as defined by Section 4 of the Place of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, raised serious concerns about the potential for gradual destruction by the Respondent no.1 (Shahi Masjid Idgah Management Committee),” it contended.

In July, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the trust, requesting the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah premises first before deciding on the objections raised against the suit by the opposite parties, the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.