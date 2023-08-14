Krishna Janambhoomi case: Plea in SC seeks scientific survey of Shahi Idgah site

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust seeking a direction for a scientific survey at the Shahi Idgah in Mathura like the one being conducted at a Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The plea stated that the petitioner had filed a civil suit before civil judge senior division Mathura against the Shahi Masjid Idgah Management Committee and UP Sunni Central seeking a relief of declaration and injunction claiming the right of the Hindu community over the alleged masjid Idgah which was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples.
It said such construction cannot be a mosque and also claimed the alleged compromise dated October 12, 1968, on the basis of which the decree was passed was a sham and fraud which was played in the court. The compromise and decree were null and void, it claimed while seeking a right to worship at the site of Shri Krishna Janmasthan.
The plea, filed through advocate Himanshu Shekhar Tripathi, said, “To ensure the credibility of the claim regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions”.
It also contended that in order to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through a proper scientific survey.
It also claimed that Shahi Masjid Idgah Management Committee has not only caused extensive destruction to the maximum area in the past but also continues to engage in ongoing destruction, which still persists. Their actions have resulted in the continuous degradation of the area in dispute, it added.
"Due to lack of proper property demarcation and absence of a scientific survey conducted by the concerned authority to officially confirm the temple’s status as defined by Section 4 of the Place of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, raised serious concerns about the potential for gradual destruction by the Respondent no.1 (Shahi Masjid Idgah Management Committee),” it contended.
In July, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the trust, requesting the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah premises first before deciding on the objections raised against the suit by the opposite parties, the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.
On August 4, the Supreme Court had declined to stay the Allahabad High Court's order, allowing a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi to ascertain if it was constructed on a pre-existing Hindu temple.
By its May 26, 2023 decision, the Allahabad High Court ordered for the transfer of all the cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi pending before the Mathura court to itself.
On July 21, the Supreme Court sought details of the suits related to Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura transferred by the Allahabad High Court to itself for adjudication, saying multiplicity of proceedings and delay were not in the interest of anybody.