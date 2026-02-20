<p>A senior BJP MLA belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a> community in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a>, Vungzagin Valte, who was critically injured in an alleged attack by the Meiteis in May 2023 in Imphal, passed away in a hospital in Delhi on Friday.</p><p>Valte, 64, who represented Thanlon Assembly Constituency in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, was airlifted to New Delhi on February 8 after his condition deteriorated. New CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh met him at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal</a> airport before he was airlifted for better treatment. </p>.Kuki BJP MLA attacked by Meiteis in 2023 airlifted to Delhi; Manipur CM meets him at airport .<p>Valte had remained bedridden since he was allegedly attacked by Meiteis on May 4, 2023, while he was returning after meeting the then Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-biren-singh">N. Biren Singh</a> in Meitei-dominated Imphal. He was critically injured, while his driver died on the spot. The incident took place a day after the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities broke out. </p><p>Confirming Valte's demise, Govindas Konthoujam, a senior Minister in the Manipur Cabinet, said, "He was a peace-loving leader who always worked with sincerity and patience to bridge differences between communities. Manipur has lost a dedicated public servant, and the loss of such a leader is a great loss to the State and the Nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief."</p><p>Valte died at a time when the new government in Manipur had been trying to reach out to both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meitei</a> and the Kuki communities to find a solution to the conflict. </p>