<p>New Delhi: Union Minster for Heavy Industries and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that southern states have become victims of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK’s</a> “selfishness” after the ruling party in Tamil Nadu opposed the Constitution Amendment Bill related to women’s reservation, leading to its defeat in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok%20sabha">Lok Sabha</a>.</p><p>Kumaraswamy said southern states had lost a “golden opportunity” because of the DMK’s last-minute U-turn, holding the party solely responsible for the setback.</p><p>“The DMK, after initially expressing support for key Constitutional Amendment Bills, subsequently took a U-turn, thereby depriving southern states of a significant and beneficial opportunity,” he told media persons.</p>.DMK's views do not represent opinion of southern states, says Kumaraswamy .<p>Referring to a recent all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumaraswamy noted that DMK leaders were thoroughly briefed on the Women’s Reservation Bill and the accompanying delimitation proposals. There was no immediate opposition from them at the meeting, he said.</p><p>He pointed out that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had even suggested convening a special Parliamentary session in June to pass these bills — an indication of tacit approval. However, the DMK later withdrew support citing political reasons, the minister alleged.</p><p>Kumaraswamy asserted that claims of injustice to southern states due to the proposed amendments are baseless. On the contrary, he argued that it is the DMK’s reversal that has caused real disadvantage to the region.</p><p>The JD (S) leader questioned why Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh did not raise any objections if the proposals were truly harmful. </p><p>Notably, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is a part of NDA, had publicly extended support to the bills, he added.</p><p>The Former Chief of Karnataka also emphasised that delimitation is not a new or unusual exercise. It has been carried out periodically since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. </p><p>The process is handled by a statutory commission comprising constitutional authorities, with Parliament taking the final decision.</p><p>Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress party for questioning these institutional processes, saying it reflects a lack of faith in established democratic mechanisms.</p>