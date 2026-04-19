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Kumaraswamy accuses DMK of betraying southern states over Women’s Reservation Bill

Kumaraswamy said southern states had lost a 'golden opportunity' because of the DMK’s last-minute U-turn
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsDMKIndia PoliticsdelimitationKumaraswamy

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