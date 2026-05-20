Kumaraswamy chairs meeting to boost deployment of electric buses, trucks

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday chaired a high-level stakeholder consultation aimed at accelerating the adoption and large-scale deployment of electric buses and electric trucks across India.</p><p>The meeting brought together key players in the transport sector, including fleet operators, aggregators, transport leaders, financial institutions, leasing companies, and industry representatives, to discuss practical ways to advance the country’s clean mobility goals.</p>.Gujarat govt announces austerity measures; urges for virtual meetings, promotes EV use.<p>The consultation sought to understand ground-level operational challenges, build confidence in electric mobility, and foster stronger collaboration between the government and private stakeholders for faster uptake of electric commercial vehicles, said a statement. </p><p>Discussions centred on creating a robust ecosystem to support the deployment of e-buses and e-trucks in urban, inter-city, and freight transport networks.</p><p>Issues highlighted included access to financing, charging infrastructure, fleet deployment strategies, operational viability, and long-term support mechanisms.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Kumaraswamy emphasised the transformative potential of electric vehicles in India’s transport sector.</p><p>“E-buses are the future of passenger mobility, and e-trucks will define the next era of logistics and freight transport in our country,” the minister said.</p><p>He noted that India is witnessing a decisive shift towards clean and efficient transportation and reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with operators and industry to ensure the transition is practical, inclusive, and commercially sustainable, the statement said. </p><p>“This consultation was not merely a policy discussion. It was an important platform to hear directly from the operators and stakeholders who are driving transport services on the ground across India. Their feedback and experience are extremely valuable in shaping the future roadmap,” Kumaraswamy added.</p><p>Stakeholders shared detailed operational experiences, sectoral concerns, and practical suggestions during the meeting, which officials said will help shape future policy interventions for electric mobility in the country.</p>