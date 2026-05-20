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Kumaraswamy chairs meeting to boost deployment of electric buses, trucks

The consultation sought to understand ground-level operational challenges.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsEVH D Kumaraswamy

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