Kumaraswamy hails PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, backs Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Wednesday attended in the NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers meeting chaired by PM<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi"> Narendra Modi</a> and extended congratulations on completing 12 years in office and becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Kumaraswamy highlighted the transformative changes India has witnessed under Modi’s leadership.</p>.<p>The Vokkaliga leader pointed to significant advancements in infrastructure, manufacturing, digital empowerment, welfare delivery, healthcare, financial inclusion, national security, and global diplomacy.</p><p>“The achievements of the past decade have strengthened India’s economic foundations, expanded opportunities for citizens, and accelerated the nation’s journey towards becoming a developed country,” Kumaraswamy said.</p>.'Nothing short of transformational': US Senators, business leaders greet Modi on India's longest-serving elected PM milestone.<p>The Union Minister praised the Prime Minister’s focus on large-scale reforms, transparency, and inclusive growth, saying the NDA government’s citizen-centric policies have earned widespread public trust.</p><p>He also noted that development benefits are now reaching every section of society.</p><p>Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his full support for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and expressed confidence that under Modi’s continued guidance, India would achieve new heights of progress and global leadership.</p><p>The conclave brought together NDA Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from across the country to discuss governance reforms, key development priorities, and the roadmap for India’s future growth.</p>