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Kumaraswamy hails PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, backs Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

Kumaraswamy highlighted the transformative changes India has witnessed under Modi’s leadership.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsH D Kumaraswamy

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