Kumaraswamy leaves for Delhi; seat-sharing talks with BJP leadership for LS polls likely

However, Revanna said in Delhi: "Tomorrow our elders (Deve Gowda) will be meeting the Prime Minister and will discuss issues concerning the state." According to JD(S) sources, Kumaraswamy is likely to meet the BJP leadership to take the alliance forward and discuss seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

Also, as Deve Gowda, who is member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, is in Delhi to attend the Parliament session, they are likely to meet Modi.