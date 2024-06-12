Kuwait fire: Shashi Tharoor demands bill to ensure decent work conditions for Indian migrant workers

In the wake of the Kuwait fire tragedy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called on the government to draft a bill in consultation with all the stakeholders to ensure decent conditions of work and security for the Indian migrant workers.

A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Kuwait housing foreign workers, mostly Indians, early on Wednesday, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50 others, according to officials.

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while the residents were sleeping. A significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added.