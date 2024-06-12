Kuwait where over 1400 Indian workers died in past two years

Altogether 731 and 708 Indians, mostly migrant workers, died in Kuwait in 2022 and 2023, according to the information that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) presented in Parliament in response to a query on February 2 this year. The 2020 and 2021 – the Covid-19 years – had seen 1279 and 1201 Indians dying in Kuwait.

A total of 2932 Indians died in Kuwait between 2014 and 2018. Twenty-four of the 659 Indians, who died in Kuwait in 2018 were residents of Karnataka.

A large number of Indians had come back home from Kuwait during the Covid-19 pandemic. The search for livelihood, however, took 10,158 and 71,432 Indians to the Persian Gulf nation in 2021 and 2022, according to the information available with the MEA.

India’s embassies in Bahrain, Qatar, Saidi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Kuwait received as many as 33252 complaints from workers who migrated from the country to the West Asian nations.

Almost half of the complaints – 16436 – were received by New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Kuwait City from Indians, who migrated to the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation in search of livelihood. The complaints were mostly about delays in payment or non-payment of salaries, retention of passports by employers, unfair working conditions, sub-standard accommodation, extended working hours, ill-treatment, or harassment.

On Wednesday, as the news of fire mishap in Kuwait city broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it ‘saddening’. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” he posted on X.