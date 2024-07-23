Kyiv, Moscow spar in New Delhi over destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage due to military operation by Russia

New Delhi: Ukraine fought against Russia on Monday – not in any battleground in the East European nation, but in New Delhi.

The 46th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi saw the representatives of Kyiv and Moscow spar over the destruction of the cultural heritage of Ukraine due to the ‘special military operations’ launched by Russia in the East European country in February 2022.

After Ukraine slammed Russia for the destruction of many icons of its cultural heritage at the conclave, Moscow rejected “inadmissible allegations and false accusations” made by Kyiv and echoed by the delegations representing several countries in the West.

“They care less of world heritage and more of pursuing their own short-term political interests thus putting the convention (1972 World Heritage Convention) in danger,” R Alyautdinov, Moscow’s representative to UNESCO, said at the conclave, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“They escalate and use this expert forum to spread misinformation and politicized rhetoric, while the world majority is endeavouring way out of the current situation.”

Alyautdinov made the comment during the discussion on a “Report of World Heritage Centre on its activities and implementation of WHC’s decisions”.