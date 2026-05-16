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Labour Codes: Rules meet resistance

Protesting workers and their leaders face the “anti-national” tag and stringent laws, while the West Asia war has triggered a fuel crisis, prompting migrant workers, especially, to leave cities for their villages.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 20:23 IST
India NewsIndiaSpecialsLabour Codes

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