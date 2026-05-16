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Labour Codes rules: Workers’ woes remain unaddressed

The enactment of the four labour codes will not fundamentally change labour law administration. The four labour codes amalgamate 29 existing labour laws.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:35 IST
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Authors Kingshuk Sarkar (left); Sanjay Mehrotra (right).

Authors Kingshuk Sarkar (left); Sanjay Mehrotra (right).

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Published 15 May 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsSpecialslabour laws

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