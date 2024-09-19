Labour Ministry to probe death of 26-year old EY professional

Demanding an investigation, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said the country has sufficient laws for the protection of employees from unfair practices, being underpaid and being made to work additional hours. "Problem is that the government, which is responsible for enforcing these laws, turns a blind eye when rich corporates and MNCs are involved," he said.

EY's response

Responding to queries sent by DH, EY said that they are taking the family’s correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility.

“We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 1,00,000 people across EY member firms in India," the company said in a statement.

“Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us,” it said.

In the light of this incident, the multinational firm has also internally communicated to its employees to bring into notice any work-related issues on an existing link, meant for addressing such issues, sources told DH.

There were reports quoting EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani that Anna’s death was not due to work pressure. However, a company spokesperson said that Memani had been misquoted.



Meanwhile, IT workers union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) submitted letters to both the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs, demanding an independent and thorough investigation in the case.