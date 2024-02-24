Labour Party wants to see UK-India cooperation deepen: UK's shadow deputy PM Angela Rayner

"Part of that is about the policies that the government has introduced around recognising women's role and not just in terms of women's role in society but how crucial it is for the economy. If you want to grow in economy, then having women in empowerment is crucial to that," she said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on women-led development and how women can be promoted in leadership positions, Rayner said the challenge is that one not only has to look at society and encourage women to come forward but also what is important is legislation and making sure that people have laws that can protect them in being part of the workplace, society and in key positions of power.

"We have been doing that in the UK and we have got laws that protect women, empower women, but we also have to make sure that we have enforcement of that and it means bringing women from all social and economic backgrounds. I come from a poor background in the UK and often there is a dual discrimination," she said.

"If you are from a poor background, it makes it harder for you. So, I think you have to make sure that all women are engaged in education and in opportunities to come forward into leadership roles," Rayner said.

Rayner called for ensuring women in senior leadership positions and also in senior business positions.

"I know India has done a huge amount (in that direction), women have got Ph.Ds. It is important that women are seen in all aspects of our economy," she asserted.