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Labour reforms: Govt fully operationalises four new codes by publishing rules

The four codes were introduced to modernise and consolidate 29 labour laws into a simplified and contemporary framework.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsLabour Code

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