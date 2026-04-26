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Labour unrest exposes deeper economic fault lines

The recent flare-ups in the industrial belts of Noida and Manesar have brought to surface underlying pressures from low wages, informal employment and rising costs
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 22:02 IST
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Credit: DH

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Published 25 April 2026, 22:02 IST
India NewsSpecialslabourInSight

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