Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lack of foresight, leadership in BJP: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi on oil prices, Adani matter

'Robbing the common people and giving Adani a free pass from America - this is Modiji's Compromised Model.'
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiGautam AdaniMallikarjun KhargeOil prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us