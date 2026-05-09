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2025 Leh violence: Judicial inquiry nears completion, 93 witnesses examined

He expressed hope that the ongoing session would likely be the final phase of the probe.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 01:14 IST
India NewsLehLadakah

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