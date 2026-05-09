<p>Leh/Jammu: Joint Secretary of the Judicial Inquiry Commission probing the Leh violence in September, Rigzin Spalgon, on Friday said 93 witnesses have been examined until the third session of the inquiry.</p>.<p>He expressed hope that the ongoing session would likely be the final phase of the probe.</p>.<p>The three-member commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 last year to look into the circumstances that led to a law and order crisis in Leh on September 24, 2025.</p>.<p>It was also tasked to review actions taken by police during the situation, and assess the events resulting in the loss of four lives, including that of a 1999 Kargil war veteran, in police firing.</p>.<p>While four individuals were killed and 80 others were injured in police firing, the protesters had set the BJP office on fire, and burnt private and public cars.</p>.<p>Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar serves as judicial secretary and Advocate Himanshu Sharma acts as counsel to the commission.</p>.<p>The commission was formed after the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance -- which had been jointly spearheading the agitation demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood to Ladakh -- rejected the magisterial inquiry ordered by the L-G administration into the September 24 violence and urged the Centre to order a judicial inquiry into the violence.</p>.<p>The Judicial Inquiry Commission has extended the deadline for recording statements and submitting evidence several times, following a formal request from the Leh Apex Body. </p>