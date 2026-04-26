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Centre–Ladakh talks to resume on May 22; impasse ends ahead of Amit Shah's visit

The announcement comes just days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Ladakh.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsAmit ShahVinai Kumar SaxenaLadakhLeh

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