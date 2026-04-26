Centre–Ladakh talks to resume on May 22; impasse ends ahead of Amit Shah's visit

<p>Srinagar: Ending a months-long impasse, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday announced that talks between the Centre and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/from-dialogue-to-deadlock-ladakhs-constitutional-demands-in-limbo-3965186">Ladakh</a>’s civil society groupings will resume on May 22, reviving a stalled dialogue process over the Union Territory’s political future.</p><p>The meeting, to be held at the level of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will bring representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) back to the negotiating table after the last round of discussions in early February failed to yield a breakthrough.</p><p>The announcement comes just days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Ladakh, signalling renewed outreach by New Delhi in the strategically sensitive region.</p><p>The LAB and KDA—umbrella bodies representing political, social and religious organisations in Leh and Kargil—have been jointly engaging with the Centre since 2021, following Ladakh’s reorganisation as a Union Territory in 2019.</p><p>However, despite multiple rounds of talks under an MHA-appointed high-powered committee, the process had slowed in recent months, leading to growing frustration among local stakeholders.</p><p>Both groups have consistently pushed a set of core demands: full statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, creation of a separate public service commission, and separate parliamentary representation for Leh and Kargil.</p>.Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, 'J&K' tag removed.<p>They argue these measures are essential to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecology, land rights, employment opportunities and cultural identity.</p><p>The delay in resuming talks after February had triggered public statements and joint meetings by LAB and KDA, with leaders warning that prolonged uncertainty was fuelling mistrust.</p><p>The Centre, on its part, has so far expressed reservations over granting statehood and Sixth Schedule status, citing administrative and financial considerations, and has explored alternative governance arrangements.</p><p>Officials indicated that the May 22 meeting is expected to revisit the pending demands and explore “mutually acceptable solutions,” though no formal agenda has been publicly outlined.</p><p>The fresh round is being seen as an attempt to restore momentum to the dialogue and narrow differences that have persisted over successive meetings.</p><p>The resumption of talks also carries strategic significance given Ladakh’s location along the borders with China and Pakistan, and the Centre’s emphasis on maintaining stability while addressing local aspirations.</p><p>With both sides holding firm positions, the upcoming meeting is likely to be a crucial test of whether sustained engagement can translate into a concrete roadmap, or whether the long-running negotiations will continue without a decisive outcome.</p>