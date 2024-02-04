Complete shutdown in Ladakh as thousands march demanding statehood: Reports

Kargil saw a total lockdown on Saturday, February 3, following requests by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body, reported All India Radio in a post on X.

The town's daily operations were severely impacted as all commercial businesses remained closed and commercial transportation services were discontinued.

The bandh call was given to show support for demands for Statehood, Six Schedule, and other important concerns impacting the region. It was backed by most political entities, religious organizations, and social groups, the AIR further stated.