Complete shutdown in Ladakh as thousands march demanding statehood: Reports

Kargil saw a total lockdown on Saturday, February 3, following requests by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body, reported All India Radio in a post on X.
The town's daily operations were severely impacted as all commercial businesses remained closed and commercial transportation services were discontinued.
The bandh call was given to show support for demands for Statehood, Six Schedule, and other important concerns impacting the region. It was backed by most political entities, religious organizations, and social groups, the AIR further stated.
The shutdown affected not only Kargil, but the entirety of Ladakh. In subzero temperatures, thousands of men and women marched through the heart of Leh, chanting demands for Ladakh's statehood, the enforcement of the Constitution's sixth schedule, and separate seats in the Parliament for the districts of Leh and Kargil, NDTV reported.
Despite the Center's announcement that it would convene a second round of discussions with representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body, the shutdown was observed with furore.
The Center has already established a committee, led by Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai, to address the issues of the people of Ladakh.
Ladakh's people demanded statehood, where they would elect representatives to govern the territory, because they could not live under the Union Territory's endless bureaucratic rule, the NDTV report revealed.
At its inaugural meeting in Ladakh in December, the Centre requested that the bodies from Kargil and Leh submit their demands.
Ladakh was divided into a distinct Union Territory following the repeal of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two separare Union Territories in August 2019.