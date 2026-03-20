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Critical road near Line of Actual Control to open this year

The BRO may also construct a tunnel under the Khardung La – one of the world’s highest motorable roads – with funding support from the Defence Ministry.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshLadakhBorder road organisationLeh

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