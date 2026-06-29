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Dalai Lama returns to Ladakh, reinforcing India’s Himalayan Buddhist link

His visit will last for about two months, during which he will recuperate from recent knee surgery, visit monasteries and celebrate his 91st birthday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsIndiaDalai LamaLadakhLeh

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