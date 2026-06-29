Dalai Lama returns to Ladakh, reinforcing India’s Himalayan Buddhist link

<p>Srinagar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalai-lama">Dalai Lama</a> arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh">Ladakh </a>on Sunday for a two-month stay, during which the Tibetan spiritual leader will recuperate from recent knee surgery, visit monasteries and celebrate his 91st birthday.</p><p>Thousands of monks, devotees and residents lined the streets of Leh as they welcomed the 14th Dalai Lama after he flew in on a special Army aircraft from New Delhi.</p><p>He was received by senior religious leaders, including Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president Chering Dorjay, representatives of monasteries, public leaders and officials.</p><p>Dorjay said the Dalai Lama would remain in Ladakh for about two months, primarily to rest and recuperate after his recent knee surgery.</p>.Dalai Lama backs Pope Leo's peace appeal, urges to end global conflicts.<p>“The schedule for His Holiness’s public teachings has not yet been finalised. The dates will be announced by the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama once they are confirmed,” he said.</p><p>Preparations are underway to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday on July 6 at the Jivetsal teaching ground in Leh.</p><p>The annual summer visit has become one of Ladakh’s biggest religious events, attracting pilgrims from across the Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, besides members of the Tibetan exile community in India.</p><p>Beyond its religious significance, the visit also underscores Ladakh’s role as India’s Himalayan Buddhist heartland.</p><p>The Dalai Lama has maintained close ties with the region for decades, making regular summer visits while helping strengthen Buddhist education and monastic institutions.</p><p>The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has lived in exile in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.</p><p>India granted him asylum on humanitarian grounds, and he established the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala.</p><p>While China regards him as a separatist, the Dalai Lama has consistently advocated the “middle way” approach, seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet rather than independence.</p><p>Although the visit is religious, it also draws attention because Ladakh borders China’s Tibet Autonomous Region and remains strategically significant following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.</p>