<p> Srinagar: With two nuclear-armed neighbours hostile to India — China and Pakistan — along its frontiers, Ladakh is entering a phase where security imperatives and political demands are unfolding in parallel, with no clear resolution in sight yet.</p>.<p>Nearly seven years after it became a Union Territory (UT), Ladakh sits at the intersection of domestic political demands and national security priorities.</p>.<p>While local groups continue to press for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, the Central government’s approach is also shaped by the region’s location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Ladakh reflected a calibrated outreach. He met local leaders and urged continued engagement, but did not indicate any shift on the core demands that have driven the agitation.</p>.<p>“Whenever a crisis came upon India from this border, the Army reached later; first, the people of Ladakh took bullets to their chests and protected the country," Shah said during his recent visit to the frontier region.</p>.<p>The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have jointly led the statehood movement, remain engaged but cautious. Both formations have reiterated that dialogue must lead to concrete outcomes, particularly on safeguards related to land, employment and cultural identity.</p>.<p>“We are ready for meaningful dialogue, but our core demands are non-negotiable,” said LAB Co-Chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk, calling for a clear roadmap from the Centre.</p>.<p>In neighbouring Kargil, concerns have sharpened in recent weeks. “Any decision taken without wider consultation will only deepen mistrust,” said Ladakh Congress president Asgar Ali Karbalai. “Safeguards for our identity and resources remain central to any resolution.”</p>.<p>Political moves</p>.<p>The Central government’s administrative push in Ladakh is unfolding alongside this political engagement. The decision to create five new districts has been presented as a step to improve governance in a geographically large and sparsely populated region, where access to services remains uneven.</p>.<p>Lieutenant -Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has adopted a conciliatory approach, stating that development initiatives will be carried out in consultation with local stakeholders and emphasising the need for dialogue to address concerns. He has also highlighted priorities such as infrastructure, employment generation, water supply, and service delivery in remote areas.</p>.<p>The move to create new districts has, however, drawn mixed responses.</p>.<p>In Leh, a Buddhist-majority region, there is some support for administrative decentralisation, with sections viewing it as a way to improve service delivery.</p>.<p>In Kargil, which has a Shia Muslim majority, leaders have raised concerns about the basis and timing of the decision, saying it was taken without adequate consultation and could affect the region’s administrative and political weight.</p>.<p>There are also apprehensions that the reorganisation may dilute Kargil’s representation and disrupt the balance between the two regions, which had come together on a joint platform over common political demands.</p>.<p><strong>Ladakh’s position</strong></p>.<p>These concerns come at a time when Ladakh’s strategic profile remains high.</p>.<p>Since the 2020 standoff between India and China along the LAC, including the Galwan Valley clash, the region has seen continued military deployment and infrastructure development.</p>.<p>Ladakh also borders Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along the LoC, with areas such as Kargil and Drass having witnessed conflict in the past, including during the 1999 Kargil conflict.</p>.<p>Officials indicate that the Central government is likely to continue with a dual approach — advancing administrative measures while keeping dialogue open. There has been no indication so far of a change in position on granting statehood or Sixth Schedule status, with discussions expected to also include possible strengthening of existing local governance structures.</p>.<p>The release of activist Sonam Wangchuk after eight months of jail has contributed to a relative easing of tensions, though the demands raised by local groups remain unchanged.</p>.<p>At present, there is no escalation on the ground. The earlier phase of sustained protests has given way to a quieter period of engagement, with Ladakhi leaders preparing for the next round of talks with the Centre. They have indicated that issues related to land protection, employment and representation will remain central to the discussions.</p>.<p>Officials familiar with the process said the upcoming talks were expected to focus on narrowing differences and exploring interim measures, while broader political demands continue to be discussed.</p>.<p>For now, Ladakh remains in a phase of continued engagement, with dialogue underway but key questions over political status and constitutional safeguards yet to be resolved.</p>