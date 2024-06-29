Five soldiers killed as T-72 tank meets with accident near LAC in Ladakh

Srinagar: In a tragic incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), five army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed after their T-72 tank was swept away while crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area of cold desert Ladakh region early Saturday.
The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from Leh town, during a routine train exercise of crossing the river around 1 am, officials said. The tank, with five soldiers onboard, was attempting to cross a river, when it encountered unexpectedly strong currents, leading to its swift displacement downstream.
A rescue operation was immediately launched, with personnel from the Army and local authorities mobilized for the operation, officials said. Bodies of all the soldiers have been recovered.
Indian Army soldiers face numerous challenges along the rugged terrain of the LAC in Ladakh while dealing with China. The high-altitude environment poses severe climatic hardships, including extreme cold, thin air, and unpredictable weather conditions that can change rapidly.
The terrain itself is often barren, rocky, and difficult to navigate, making troop movements and logistics challenging. Additionally, the remote and isolated nature of the area complicates supply lines and communication networks, requiring specialized training and equipment to operate effectively in such harsh conditions.
