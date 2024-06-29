Five soldiers killed as T-72 tank meets with accident near LAC in Ladakh

Srinagar: In a tragic incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), five army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed after their T-72 tank was swept away while crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area of cold desert Ladakh region early Saturday.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from Leh town, during a routine train exercise of crossing the river around 1 am, officials said. The tank, with five soldiers onboard, was attempting to cross a river, when it encountered unexpectedly strong currents, leading to its swift displacement downstream.

A rescue operation was immediately launched, with personnel from the Army and local authorities mobilized for the operation, officials said. Bodies of all the soldiers have been recovered.