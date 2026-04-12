From dialogue to deadlock: Ladakh’s constitutional demands in limbo

<p>Srinagar: The stalled dialogue between<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-gets-warm-welcome-in-kargil-calls-for-unity-and-equal-rights-for-ladakh-3957000"> Ladakh</a>’s leadership and the Union government has moved beyond routine delay into a deeper political impasse, exposing the limits of engagement between New Delhi and a region seeking constitutional safeguards.</p><p>More than two months after the last round of talks on February 4, there has been no fresh communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).</p><p>The absence of even a tentative meeting schedule has effectively frozen a process that was already struggling to find common ground.</p><p>The February meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC), chaired by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, ended without a breakthrough despite prolonged discussions.</p><p>Ladakhi representatives reiterated their core demands—full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule—but “there was no conclusion,” as LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk put it after the talks. </p><p>This lack of closure was not new. Since the first round in October 2025, followed by a detailed 29-page joint proposal submitted in November, negotiations have largely circled around the same unresolved issues. </p><p>The proposal itself is expansive: it seeks statehood under a special constitutional framework, two Lok Sabha seats and replacement of existing Hill Development Councils with more empowered autonomous bodies.</p><p>At the heart of the deadlock lies a fundamental divergence.</p><p>Ladakhi groups argue that without constitutional safeguards—particularly Sixth Schedule status—there are risks to land ownership, employment, and cultural identity in a fragile border region.</p><p>The Centre, however, has shown reluctance to concede statehood or Sixth Schedule protections, instead indicating preference for alternative mechanisms such as strengthening Hill Councils or limited safeguards under Article 371. </p>.Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, 'J&K' tag removed.<p>This is not merely a policy disagreement but a clash of frameworks: Ladakh’s demand for political autonomy versus New Delhi’s emphasis on administrative flexibility in a strategically sensitive region.</p><p>What has sharpened the current phase is not just disagreement, but the absence of engagement.</p><p>LAB leaders have publicly flagged the communication gap. After recent protests, Lakruk said, “We haven’t received any message from the MHA so far for fresh talks… we will wait for the response before taking a call.” </p><p>This waiting strategy reflects both restraint and constraint. While the leadership is keeping channels open, the prolonged silence risks eroding public patience and political trust.</p><p>Earlier too, Lakruk had indicated that the leadership was dependent on the Centre’s initiative, noting that they were “awaiting call from the MHA” after submitting their proposal. </p><p>The LAB–KDA alliance represents an unusual political convergence between Leh and Kargil—regions historically divided along religious and political lines. This unity, forged after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, has given the movement moral legitimacy and regional depth.</p><p>Yet, it has not translated into bargaining power.</p><p>Even large-scale rallies in Leh and Kargil—held under tight security after the September 2025 violence in which four civilians were killed—have not prompted a shift in the Centre’s stance. </p><p>Instead, the Centre has signalled that while development measures, new districts and budgetary issues are negotiable, the key political demands may require “flexibility” from Ladakhi groups.</p>.Rising GLOF risk shadows Kashmir’s strategic Ladakh route.<p>The February talks also exposed a deeper disconnect in perception.</p><p>“We placed our detailed document… but there was a clear difference in perception between us and the government,” Lakruk said, acknowledging the absence of common ground.</p><p>This “difference in perception” is crucial. For Ladakhi leaders, the issue is existential—linked to identity, land and long-term security. For the Centre, it is administrative and strategic—shaped by border sensitivities and governance.</p><p>With no response from the MHA, LAB and KDA are expected to meet soon to decide their next course. The options are limited: escalate protests, sustain pressure through mobilisation, or continue waiting for dialogue to resume.</p><p>Recent statements suggest a cautious approach. Even while criticising delays, the leadership has stopped short of confrontation, signalling willingness to continue engagement if the Centre responds.</p><p>But the longer the pause continues, the more fragile that balance becomes.</p><p>Ladakh’s political churn is emerging as a test case for governance in India’s border regions—where strategic imperatives intersect with local aspirations.</p><p>The creation of the Union Territory in 2019 addressed one set of demands but triggered another, more complex phase of political assertion. The current stalemate shows that administrative reorganisation alone cannot substitute for political accommodation.</p>