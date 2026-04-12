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From dialogue to deadlock: Ladakh’s constitutional demands in limbo

Ladakhi representatives reiterated their core demands—full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule—but “there was no conclusion."
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsIndiaLok SabhaLadakhNityanand RaiLehKargilArticle 371

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