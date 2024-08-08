India begins major military drills in eastern Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, India has commenced large-scale military exercises involving all branches of its armed forces to bolster defense capabilities.

According to defence sources, these exercises aim to enhance operational readiness and boost the morale of the armed forces. For over four years, Indian troops have maintained substantial deployments in Eastern Ladakh, highlighting the gravity and strategic importance of the region.

The current military drills will include complex manoeuvres and high-altitude warfare training, deemed crucial for maintaining a robust defense posture along the LAC. Tensions with China have periodically escalated into skirmishes since the standoff began in 2020.

The LAC separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, with India considering it to be 3,488 km long, while China estimates it to be around 2,000 km. It is divided into three sectors: the eastern sector which spans Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the middle sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the western sector in Ladakh.