India begins major military drills in eastern Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, India has commenced large-scale military exercises involving all branches of its armed forces to bolster defense capabilities.
According to defence sources, these exercises aim to enhance operational readiness and boost the morale of the armed forces. For over four years, Indian troops have maintained substantial deployments in Eastern Ladakh, highlighting the gravity and strategic importance of the region.
The current military drills will include complex manoeuvres and high-altitude warfare training, deemed crucial for maintaining a robust defense posture along the LAC. Tensions with China have periodically escalated into skirmishes since the standoff began in 2020.
The LAC separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, with India considering it to be 3,488 km long, while China estimates it to be around 2,000 km. It is divided into three sectors: the eastern sector which spans Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the middle sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the western sector in Ladakh.
Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Ladakh shortly to review the exercises and assess troop preparedness along the LAC. However, the exact date of his visit has not been finalized.
As both nations engage in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, these exercises underscore India's resolve to be prepared for any eventuality. While disengagement has occurred in some areas, troops from both sides remain deployed in other conflict zones.
"The exercises will further prepare the armed forces for quick response to conflicts, check preparedness to meet challenges in the hilly terrain of the LAC, and address any shortcomings," officials said. They added that the focus is on trouble spots, though the exercises cover the entire Eastern Ladakh region.
"The ongoing exercises will include new technologies and systems to counter Chinese advancements, such as loitering munitions, swarm drones, counter-drone systems, and improved surveillance technologies," officials noted.
Over the past four years, the Indian army has built crucial infrastructure, including housing, all-weather roads, and communication systems, to support operations in the harsh winter conditions prevalent in Eastern Ladakh.
