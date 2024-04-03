India needs a green impact on electoral politics: Sonam Wangchuk

We have not yet started noticing only because our fate is not decided. All these industrial lobbies are sitting on the fence, the Himalayan fence, to see whether it will be protected, in which case, they will withdraw. Or if the fence is left open, they will pounce. We have only seen the introduction of the least harmful ones like solar energy parks. These parks are huge. Although these are good for the nation, they should be done in consultation with the local people who live with the consequences. That is exactly what the Sixth Schedule (of the Constitution) gives and without that, our land will be taken away without even an explanation. Why only pastureland and not some waste land? So all that will come if there is some restriction on what we call growth. For Ladakh, there is already this provision of the Sixth Schedule. We should definitely get that. In other parts of the Himalayas too, there should be new mechanisms of safeguarding for tomorrow.