<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh">Kavinder Gupta</a> on Thursday resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, barely nine months after assuming office on July 18, 2025.</p><p>Gupta, 66, was the third LG of the Union Territory since it was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.</p><p>Official sources confirmed that his resignation has been submitted and accepted, though no reason has been publicly disclosed so far. The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the appointment of his successor.</p><p>Gupta succeeded B. D. Mishra, a former Army officer, and was the first politician to be appointed to the post in Ladakh. His appointment last year was seen as a political signal, given his long association with the BJP and his experience in Jammu and Kashmir's legislative politics.</p><p>During his tenure, Ladakh continued to witness sustained protests and negotiations led by civil society groupings such as the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.</p><p>These groups have been pressing for statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and job and land protections for locals — demands that have remained unresolved since the region was brought under direct Central rule.</p><p>While there is no official link between the ongoing agitation and Gupta's resignation, his stint coincided with heightened political mobilisation across Leh and Kargil districts. Talks between Ladakhi representatives and the Centre over constitutional protections have been underway for years.</p><p>A senior BJP leader from Jammu, Gupta has previously served as Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He has also been Mayor of Jammu.</p><p>With Ladakh occupying strategic importance along India's northern borders and grappling with complex developmental and political demands, the change in leadership comes at a sensitive juncture. Attention will now turn to who the Centre appoints next to steer the Union Territory through its ongoing administrative and political challenges.</p>