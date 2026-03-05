Menu
Kavinder Gupta resigns as Ladakh LG after nine months in office

Gupta, 66, was the third LG of the Union Territory since it was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 16:34 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 16:34 IST
