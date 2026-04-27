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L-G Saxena announces 5 new districts in Ladakh ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, UT to have 7 districts now

'The development is aligned with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and prosperous Ladakh,' Saxena said in the post.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsAmit ShahVinai Kumar SaxenaLadakh

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