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Ladakh leaders welcome Wangchuk's release, demand others' freedom

Ladakh MP Mohamad Hanifa hailed his release and urged the government to accept their demands for statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsLadakhSonam Wangchuk

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